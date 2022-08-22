Portuguese / Spanish / English

US says working as quickly as possible on response to Iran over nuclear proposal

August 22, 2022 at 8:46 pm
US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on 31 March 2021. [CAROLYN KASTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
The United States, on Monday, pushed back against Iranian accusations of delaying the indirect talks aimed at reinstating the 2015 nuclear deal, saying it was working as quickly as it can to put together an appropriate response to Tehran's comments on a draft text put forward by the European Union, Reuters reports.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, also said Washington was encouraged by Iran dropping some of its demands such as the lifting of the terrorism designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guard, but added there were still outstanding issues to be ironed out.

