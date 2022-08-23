Israel: Knesset member threatens to kill Palestinian prisoner and his family

Right-wing Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir has called the family of Palestinian prisoner Nour Eddin Jarbou and threatened to kill them and their son, the head of the Palestinian Detainees' Committee has revealed.

According to Qadri Abu Bakr, Israeli extremist Ben-Gvir, who is known for inciting violence against the Palestinians, spoke to the family on the phone. He apparently told them that he will not leave Nour Eddin alive, and that he and his far-right supporters are going to reach him at the hospital where he is being treated after being injured by the Israeli army, and kill him. They will then take "revenge" against his family.

Abu Bakr said Ben Gvir's threats will be taken seriously since he is a known advocate of violence against Palestinians.

Nour Eddin Jarbou was arrested by soldiers in April at his home in Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank. During the arrest, he was hit by several bullets, including one in the spine that has paralysed him. He is married and has an eighteen-month-old daughter.

