Israel's closure of Palestine NGOs a result of US inaction, Congresswoman Tlaib says

August 23, 2022 at 1:31 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, speaks during a news conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., on Friday, 3 Sept. 2021. [Tim Evans/Bloomberg via Getty Images]
US Congressman Rashida Tlaib has slammed Israel's closure of six Palestinian human rights organisations in the occupied West Bank, describing it as a "ridiculous, unjustified attack".

"These acts are a direct result of the [US President Joe] Biden administration's complete failure to defend Palestinian human rights against racism and ethnic cleansing," Tlaib said in a statement yesterday, adding that "silence by our country is enabling more death and violence".

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, urged the Biden administration to "hold Israel accountable", denounce the "unwarranted attack" against Palestinian civil society, and take measures that compel Tel Aviv to reverse its decision.

"No matter the lies invented to justify this ridiculous attack against human rights defenders," she said, "there is no excuse for the Israeli government's action."

On 18 August occupation forces stormed the offices of seven Palestinian NGOs, ranskaced them and confiscated their computer equipment and paperwork, they then welded their doors shut, declaring the organisations closed.

The NGOs are Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al-Haq rights group, the Union of Palestinian Women Committees (UPWC), the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), the Bisan Centre for Research and Development, the Palestine chapter of the Geneva-based Defence for Children International and the Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC). The closures were met with widespread local, Arab and international condemnation.

