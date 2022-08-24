Iraq PM cuts short visit to Egypt as Sadrists protest in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi cut short his visit to Egypt and returned to Baghdad to deal with renewed demonstrations by Sadrist protesters outside the country's top judicial body.

Supporters of Shia cleric Moqtada Al-the Supreme Judicial Council and set up tents as they demand the dissolution of parliament and the end of corruption in the country.

A statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's officer said he had returned to Baghdad from Egypt where he attended a regional summit "in light of the developments of current events in the country and for the direct follow-up of the duties of the security forces in protecting the institutions of the judiciary and the state."

Al-Kadhimi warned against disrupting the work of the judiciary, saying this "exposes the country to real risks" as the council and its courts suspended operations after protestors gathered at its gates.

Early on Tuesday, hundreds of Al-Sadr's supporters began a sit-in in front of the gate of the Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad, demanding a decision to dissolve parliament.

President Barham Salih urged Iraqis to remain calm and avoid disrupting the judiciary, adding that efforts must be taken to protect the judicial institution's "prestige and independence."

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi tweeted: "We support the demonstrations in accordance with the legal and constitutional contexts in a manner that preserves the state and its institutions."