Tunisia and France hold talks about establishing real democratic institutions

Tunisian and French officials met on Tuesday to discuss the way forward in the establishment of "real and lasting democratic institutions" in the North African state. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi met the French Ambassador Andre Parant at the ministry in Tunis, Anadolu has reported.

"Tunisia is determined to move forward on its corrective path aimed at establishing real and lasting democratic institutions, and the real foundations of the rule of law while combating corruption," explained Jerandi. "This will take place with respect for the principles of democracy and basic freedoms and in complete harmony with the choices of the Tunisian people."

According to the foreign ministry, Jerandi briefed the ambassador on the upcoming stages in implementing the provisions of the new constitution in Tunisia. "In particular, with regard to the electoral system and the Constitutional Court, leading to the parliamentary election." No further details were provided.

Tunisia has experienced a severe constitutional and political crisis since July last year, when President Kais Saied imposed a series of exceptional measures including the dismissal of the government, the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council and parliament, the issue of legislation by presidential decree and the adoption of a new constitution. Opposition groups describe Saied's measures as a "coup against the 2014 constitution".

A parliamentary election is supposed to be held on 17 December.