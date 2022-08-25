Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi-Turkiye trade grows 73.7% in June

The volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye increased 73.7 per cent in June amid an improvement in diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

According to the data released yesterday by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics, the kingdom's trade with Turkiye rose to $622 million in June from $358 million in the same month of 2021.

Saudi exports to Turkiye increased by $608 million last June, recording a 74.4 per cent growth, compared to $348 million in the same month of 2021.

Saudi Arabia's imports from Turkey rose by 47.3 per cent from $9.8 million in June 2021, reaching $14.4 million in June 2022.

The primary Saudi non-oil exports to Turkiye are chemicals and minerals, while machinery, mechanical devices and electrical equipment are the main Saudi imports from Turkiye.

