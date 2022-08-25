Urology doctor disappeared by Syria regime at checkpoint near Damascus

A urology doctor from Deir Ez-Zor in Syria has been arrested by Syrian regime forces as he passed through a checkpoint, reports the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR).

Mouath Nouri Al-Sa'ran was taken to an undisclosed location after passing through Panorama Checkpoint, had his phone confiscated and was not allowed to contact members of his family.

According to the SNHR, Mouath is at high risk of torture as 85 per cent of detainees who are forcibly disappeared are later tortured.

At least 100,000 people have been arbitrarily detained and tortured by the Syrian government, according to the United Nations, including medical doctors, nurses and other medical personnel.

In 2015 over 95 per cent of doctors in Aleppo were detained, killed or had fled.

Since the start of the Syrian uprising in 2011, Syrian security forces have targeted civilians and health care workers treating protesters.

Many of the health care workers forcibly disappeared by the government have never reappeared and their whereabouts are unknown, as is how many people died in prison.

Physicians for Human Rights have said that these health care workers are abused and tortured.

In June, Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) recorded that the Syrian government and Russia were responsible for 93 per cent of deaths of medical personnel in Syria.

In January this year a Syrian doctor went on trial in Germany on charges of crimes against humanity including the killing and mental and physical torture at military hospitals of opponents arrested by the Syrian regime.

The SNHR hung pictures of the doctors forcibly disappeared by the Syrian regime to highlight that whilst some doctors are torturing pro-democracy protesters, other doctors are risking their lives to treat demonstrators.

In January the United Nations estimated that over 300,000 civilians had been killed in a decade of war in Syria between 1 March 2011 and the end of March 2021.

Some 13.5 million, over two thirds of the total population, have been displaced, and over 11 million people are in need of international humanitarian assistance to survive.