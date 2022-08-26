Taliban: Body of Al-Qaeda's Ayman Al-Zawahiri still undiscovered

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has made official statements questioning US allegations that Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri was killed at his home in the capital, Kabul, in an air strike on 31 July.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said yesterday that the government had not found Al-Zawahiri's body in the house that was targeted by the US drone strike.

Authorities are, however, trying to identify the person targeted in the attack because his body was obliterated in the attack.

He stressed that his government is committed to controlling security and stability throughout Afghanistan, stressing its commitment to the Doha Agreement.

Mujahid has previously condemned the US strike, saying it is a violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement signed in 2020 between the United States and the Taliban movement, which stipulates that foreign forces leave Afghanistan.

