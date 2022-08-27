Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gantz: Israel to expand cooperation with US to face Iran, its proxies

August 27, 2022
US President Joe Biden (2nd L) speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (2nd R) and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz (L) during a tour of the country's Iron Beam and Iron Dome defence systems at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel on July 13, 2022. [ Israeli Ministry of Defense - Anadolu Agency ]
 August 27, 2022 at 10:07 am

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has announced that Israel and the US will "continue to expand cooperation in the face of Iran's aggression," Israeli media reported on Friday.
Gantz made his remarks alongside US Central Command Chief Michael Kurilla during a Thursday visit to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

"I would like to thank General Kurilla for having me. Israel's cooperation with CENTCOM and regional countries is a game changer in our ability to maintain security, stability and peace in the Middle East," Gantz expressed, stressing that the cooperation is targeting Iran and "its proxies".

Gantz continued: "We will continue to deepen our cooperation, expand the actions required to target Iranian proxies and ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. We all understand the need to make sure Iran never has a nuclear umbrella under which it can spread terrorism and threaten the world and the Middle East."

