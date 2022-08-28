3 Palestinians injured in Israeli raid in West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured Sunday in an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, according to local medical sources, Anadolu reports.

Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp early Sunday and searched several houses, triggering an exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen, local residents said.

Medical sources at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin said three people were injured in the clashes, including one seriously.

Israeli forces pulled out from the area without making any arrests.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

