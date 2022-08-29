Israel orders removal of electricity network from archaeological town

The Israeli occupation army ordered on Sunday the removal of an electricity network in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, Palestine's WAFA news agency reported.

The agency quoted Mayor of Sebastia, Mohammad Azem as saying that the Israeli forces ordered the municipality to remove a 1,200-metre-long power grid built near the archaeological site of Sebastia under the pretext of being built in area C, which falls under full Israeli control.

Area C constitutes almost 60 per cent of the occupied West Bank and is fully controlled by Israel.

Furthermore, the Israeli forces erected a random checkpoint on Monday, on a Jenin-Nablus Street near Sebastia and detained a young man whose identity was not known.

The Israeli forces stopped Palestinian vehicles from coming to Jenin, checked the passengers' identity cards and interrogated them.

