Israel orders removal of electricity network from archaeological town

August 29, 2022 at 1:56 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Visitors inspect a tomb at an archeological site run by the Franco-Palestinian archaeological mission at Sebastia, west of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, on June 24, 2014 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli occupation army ordered on Sunday the removal of an electricity network in the town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, Palestine's WAFA news agency reported.

The agency quoted Mayor of Sebastia, Mohammad Azem as saying that the Israeli forces ordered the municipality to remove a 1,200-metre-long power grid built near the archaeological site of Sebastia under the pretext of being built in area C, which falls under full Israeli control.

Area C constitutes almost 60 per cent of the occupied West Bank and is fully controlled by Israel.

Furthermore, the Israeli forces erected a random checkpoint on Monday, on a Jenin-Nablus Street near Sebastia and detained a young man whose identity was not known.

The Israeli forces stopped Palestinian vehicles from coming to Jenin, checked the passengers' identity cards and interrogated them.

