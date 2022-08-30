Palestine Muay Thai fighter wins the Victory Road Championships

The Palestinian Muay Thai fighter, Salah Al-Hajj won the Victory Road Championships held in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Organised by businessman, Mohammed Al-Nashar, on Saturday night at the Al-Mina Sports Hall, Salah defeated the Cypriot player, Andreas Foucault, the Lebanese, Mohamed Attia and the Jordanian, Mahdi Awad.

In an Instagram post, Salah expressed appreciation to his coach, Muhammad Al-Gharbi, and all members of his training academy, the Sidah Company.

Moreover, he dedicated his victory to Ibrahim Nabulsi, Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades Commander in Nablus, who Israel assassinated earlier this month.

The occupation forces stormed Nablus from several axes and surrounded a house where Al-Nabulsi was located, firing at it.

He wrote: "I thank all my loved ones and I would like to dedicate this victory to our Palestinian people and to the spirit of the martyr, Ibrahim Al-Nablus."

"I renew my belonging to my country, Palestine," he added.

