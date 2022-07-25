Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algerian silver medallist waves Palestine flag at World Athletics Championships 

Silver medalist Djamel Sedjati of Team Algeria poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 800m Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 [Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics]
Algerian runner Djamel Sedjati has celebrated his silver medal in the 800 metres at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon by waving the flag of Palestine around the stadium. The 23 year old finished in a time of 1:44.14 behind Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui, who took gold with 1:43.71; Marco Arop of Canada took bronze in a time of 1:44.28. Sedjati's fellow Algerian Slimane Moula finished in fifth place.

After his victory, Sedjati carried the Palestinian flag as well as the Algerian flag. He jogged around the stadium to warm applause, especially from Arab and Algerian fans.

Sedjati won the gold medal in the Mediterranean Games hosted by Algeria earlier this year. He said that he is happy with his latest achievement, although he had hoped to take the gold medal home. "The important thing is that I won one of the three medals," he was reported as saying by AFP. "It brought joy to the hearts of Algerians and Arabs. It was a strong race."

This is the eleventh medal ever won by Algerian runners in the World Athletics Championships. The total medal haul is six gold, two silver and three bronze.

