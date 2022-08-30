United Airlines, Emirates set to announce Code Share agreement

United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a Code Share agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters.

United, on Tuesday, sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on 14 September, titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive, Scott Kirby, and Emirates President, Tim Clark, in Washington.

The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier. United did not offer additional comment. An Emirates spokesperson confirmed the airlines will make "a joint announcement" on 14 September in Washington, declining to elaborate.

After receiving government approvals, a Code Share would allow both airlines' customers access to additional destinations that each does not currently serve. The agreement is likely to help United better compete for customers flying to the Gulf region.

In June, American Airlines and Qatar Airways said they were expanding a strategic alliance announced in early 2020 with a new Code Share agreement, expanding the agreement to 16 additional countries.

American said, in June, the deal would establish "American as the only US carrier to serve the Gulf region, seamlessly connecting through Doha with Qatar Airways."

Starting in 2015, the largest US carriers argued their Gulf rivals were being unfairly subsidised by their governments, distorting competition and costing US jobs – something the Gulf carriers adamantly denied.