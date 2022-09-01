UN interim force's mandate in Lebanon extended

The United Nations Security Council yesterday extended the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for an additional year, Anadolu news agency reported.

Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, welcomed the extension saying it would enhance the "stability" that southern Lebanon enjoys thanks to the close cooperation between the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

"For our part, we stress to take all measures that would support the UNIFIL mission, renewing Lebanon's commitment to international legitimacy and United Nations resolutions," Mikati added in a statement.

The UNIFIL force has been present in southern Lebanon since 1978, in accordance with Security Council Resolutions 425 and 426.

In July 2006 the force expanded its presence from north of the Litani River to the border with Israel after the war that broke out between Tel Aviv and the Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

The number of UNIFIL personnel and the mission's mandate often changes according to the level of tension in southern Lebanon.