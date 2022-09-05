Iran dismantles spy cell linked to Israel

Iranian intelligence agents have announced that they have dismantled a spy cell in the province of Mazandaran linked to Israel's spy agency, Mossad, Al-Sabeel newspaper in Jordan reported on Sunday.

"A 12-member cell from the followers of the perverted Bahai' faith was detained in several cities," said security agents in the province. "Two leaders of the espionage cell received training at the Zionist Justice House located in [occupied Palestine] and formed the cell among the Baha'is in Mazandaran."

Iran's intelligence services also announced the detention of an Israeli spy network in August, including followers of the Baha'i faith in the country. Officials cited intelligence sources as saying that the cell was tasked with reviving Baha'ism in the country where it was founded in the nineteenth century.

According to Al-Sabeel, the cell asked the Baha'is to collect intelligence information.