Lieberman: Netanyahu 'scum of the human race'

Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman yesterday described opposition leader and Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the "scum of the human race who has no red lines," the Times of Israel reported.

Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu Party, was asked to comment on allegations that he had offered to pay $100,000 to kill a police director.

He rejected the allegations and said this was a smear campaign orchestrated by Likud leader Netanyahu.

"It is clear that he understands that all that stands between him and being in power is Avigdor Lieberman," he said, pledging that "nothing will help him."

"I will continue to stand [against him] and we will make sure that [his bloc] will continue to get 59 seats in polls, because that is what is causing him hysteria."

Responding to Lieberman, the Likud tweeted that Lieberman was behaving "like a gangster."

It added: "We hope he will not offer anyone $100,000 to kill Netanyahu," stressing that Likud and Netanyahu "have no connection to the worrying claims that were published against him in recent days."

Lieberman said he had sent a letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara asking her to immediately declare the claims unfounded, arguing that they were being made during an election campaign in an attempt to harm the Yisrael Beiteinu Party.