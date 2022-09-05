Qatar and Malaysia discuss enhanced defence cooperation

Qatar and Malaysia are discussing ways to enhance their defence cooperation, especially with regard to their air forces, the defence ministry in Doha said on Sunday. Talks have been held between the Deputy Commander of Al-Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Attiya Air Academy, Brigadier General (Pilot) Ali Salem Al-Athba, and the Commander of the Malaysian Air Force, Tan Sri Dato Mohd Khan Goriman.

The two senior officers "discussed issues of common interest between the two sides, and ways to enhance and develop them." They also visited the air academy and reviewed the most important programmes offered to students.

Relations between Doha and Kuala Lumpur are in apparently continuous development. The Emir of Qatar visited Malaysia in 2015 and 2017, and again in December 2018. His visits contributed to developing relations between the two countries and enhancing them to a strategic level, especially in terms of the economy and trade.

Last month, Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, visited the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. He was received by King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Foreign Minister Dato' Sri Saifuddin Abdullah.

Qatar is Malaysia's sixth largest trading partner, an export destination and a source of imports for West Asian countries.

OPINION: Risks and opportunities for the world in 2022