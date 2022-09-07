Lapid: 'too early to say we undermined Iran nuclear deal'

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that it is still too early to say that Israel had succeeded in undermining a possible nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Lapid made his comment during a visit to the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, home to the Israeli Air Force's fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets.

"It is still too early to know if we have indeed succeeded in stopping the nuclear agreement, but Israel is prepared for every threat and every scenario," said Lapid while standing in front of an F-35. "If Iran continues to test us, it will discover Israel's long arm and capabilities. We will continue to act on all fronts against terrorism and against those who seek to harm us."

Tellingly, the Israeli leader added that US President Joe Biden has agreed that Israel has "full freedom to act as we see fit to prevent the possibility of Iran becoming a nuclear threat."

READ: Iranian response makes return to nuclear deal unlikely but does not end negotiations