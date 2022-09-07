Morocco: Israeli envoy returns to Rabat after sexual harassment claims

The Israeli Ambassador to Morocco has returned to Rabat after being questioned about sexual harassment and other corruption claims, Maan news reported on Tuesday. David Govrin was questioned about the allegations along with several members of his staff.

According to Maan, Israel's i24 news reported that the questioning revealed that mission staff in Rabat apparently exploited their diplomatic status for financial gain and arranged deals between Israeli and Moroccan companies.

The switchboard at the Israeli Foreign Ministry was said to be jammed by journalists seeking information about the investigations and the resignation of senior officials at the Israeli mission in Morocco.

