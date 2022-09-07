URC Chief defends sponsorship deal with Qatar's State airline

The United Rugby Championship [URC] has indicated its willingness to bring games to Qatar in the future, local Irish media reports.

According to the report, the Chief Executive of the United Rugby Championship, Martin Anayi, said they were fully aware of international criticism of Qatar over treatment of migrant workers and human rights issues when tying down a three-year deal with their State airline.

"I believe the link will have a lot of positives in bringing different cultures together," Anayi said.

Highlighting the importance of sponsorship with Qatar Airways, believed to be worth several million dollars, he said this sponsorship was a big step forward for the organisation.

"Our view around these issues, obviously, we ask the right questions, I hope, and try to be as positive as possible," said Anayi.

