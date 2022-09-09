Portuguese / Spanish / English

Attackers throw stones at Turkish mosque in southern Sweden

September 9, 2022
MALMO, SWEDEN - JUNE 06: The pin flags are replaced with Swedish flags to mark Sweden's National Day on day three of the Nordea Masters at the PGA Sweden National on June 6, 2015 in Malmo, Sweden. (Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)
Swedish flag in Malmo, Sweden [Harry Engels/Getty Images]
A mosque in Sweden affiliated with Turkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs was pelted with stones in an attack on the place of worship, an official said on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Mehmet Ozer, an official from the Jonkoping Mosque in southern Sweden, told Anadolu Agency that they noticed the attack when they went for Friday prayers.

"The incident was reported to the police and relevant authorities," Ozer added. "This is the third attack on our mosque in the last three months. We're filing our complaint, but we aren't too hopeful, as we didn't get any results from the previous complaints."

Ozer said that the kitchen window of the mosque, affiliated with the Swedish Religious Foundation, was broken in the attack, and they suspect that the attack was made with racist motivations.

