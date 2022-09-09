Latest News
/
Rights group: Palestinian Authority escalates arrests in West Bank
/
Palestinian official slams 'daily' Israeli incursions into West Bank
/
Canada agrees to resettle Afghans held in UAE facility, sources say
/
Queen Elizabeth II dies, Buckingham Palace announces
/
Israel army to hold international conference with participation of Arab army chiefs
/
Turkiye kingmaker party keeps options open ahead of Erdogan's election test
/
Canadian banks target accounts of Muslim institutions 'on suspicion of terror financing'
/
Israel and Qatar in talks about temporary consular office during FIFA World Cup
/
Haftar's army says it killed Daesh leader behind beheading of Egyptians
/
Erdogan's warning must be taken seriously, says former Greek minister
/
Turkiye calls for Russia grain to be exported
/
Iran: non-oil exports to neighbouring states surge since March
/
Netanyahu tries to secretly record meeting with US delegation
/
Qatar calls on Israel to allow Palestinians to attend FIFA World Cup
/
Israel preparing to operate armed drones in nightly raids in West Bank
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More