Algeria to host Hamas-Fatah reconciliation talks 

The two main Palestinian factions will sit for reconciliation talks in Algiers next month, informed sources told Sputnik News on Friday.

Sputnik reported the informed sources confirming that Algeria will host the new rounds of reconciliation talks between the leaders of the two movements hoping to reach an agreement.

Palestinian factions and Algeria feel it is necessary to end the internal Palestinian division in light of the continuous Israeli aggression on Palestinians, combined with the US' disregard for the Palestinian cause.

Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper also reported on Friday that Algeria had pressured the Palestinian factions to hold their meeting as early as possible.

Fatah withdrew from Palestinian institutions following Hamas's insistence to take responsibility for the Palestinian government after achieving an overwhelming victory in a transparent parliamentary election held in 2006.

Fatah, helped by the Israeli occupation, pushed Hamas out of the government premises in the occupied West Bank and closed the Parliament headquarters in Ramallah after the Israeli occupation detained most of Hamas's freely elected MPs and mayors.

Since then, several Arab countries, in addition to Russia, have failed to bring both movements together again as Israel keeps threatening the Palestinian Authority (PA) that any agreement with Hamas will result in a total boycott by Israel.

In 2021, presidential, parliamentary and Palestinian National Council elections should have taken place by a presidential decree, but the PA president cancelled them under the pretext that Israel would not have allowed Jerusalemites to vote.