Hamas will not release Israel soldier except through prisoner swap

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas stressed yesterday that Israeli prisoners of war being held in Gaza will not be released except through a prisoner swap deal, Al Watan Voice reported.

Commenting on Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defence Minister Benny Gantz's comments that no more work permits would be issued to Palestinian workers in Gaza except after the release of Israeli soldiers, Hamas spokesman Ismail Ridwan said: "The prisoner issue has nothing to do with any other issues."

Ridwan reiterated that the release of Israeli prisoners would only happen when Palestinian prisoners are released from Israeli jails.

"Hamas cannot give up the issue of the Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails," Ridwan said, calling on the Israeli occupation to meet the conditions of the Palestinian resistance in order to secure the release of the Israeli soldiers.

Ridwan emphasised that his movement "could not be blackmailed through the issue of the prisoners because this issue is a national one."