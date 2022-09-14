Egypt and Qatar signed agreement to boost economic cooperation

Egyptian Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, and his Qatari counterpart, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum, local Egyptian media reports.

According to the report, the MoU aims to foster joint cooperation, as well as to coordinate financial visions, positions and policies at the bilateral level and in international forums.

It is also meant to exchange expertise in the fields of taxation, customs and financial policies in a way that contributes to achieving economic and development goals.

The MoU paves the way for strengthening cooperation between Egypt and Qatar to sustain consultation on financial policies, and mechanisms for reaching an agreement on preventing double taxation between the two sides with a view to stimulating joint investments.

