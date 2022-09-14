Egypt: foreign ministry rejects HRW criticism of 'restrictions' on environmental groups

Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs attacked Human Rights Watch on Monday after publication of its report which criticises the government in Cairo for "severely curtailing" the ability of environmental groups to carry out independent policy, advocacy and field work essential to protecting the country's natural environment. "These restrictions violate the rights to freedom of assembly and association and threaten Egypt's ability to uphold its environmental and climate action commitments," said HRW in advance of Egypt hosting the COP27 climate summit in November.

"The Egyptian government has imposed arbitrary funding, research and registration obstacles that have debilitated local environmental groups, forcing some activists into exile and others to steer clear of important work," said the environment director at Human Rights Watch, Richard Pearshouse.

"It is unfortunate to find such allegations and inaccuracies in the latest HRW report on the participation of environmental groups in COP27," responded a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Abu Zeid. "The report is based on the testimonies of unknown sources, and unidentified groups claiming potential impediments to their participation in the conference."

He told journalists that the rules and procedures for the participation of non-governmental organisations in the sessions of the COP are known to all and were announced by the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). "According to these rules, any organisation accredited by the UNFCCC has the right to participate in the conference."

READ: Report: Israel concerned about possible fall of Egypt President Sisi

The ministry spokesman pointed out that, "Given Egypt's awareness of the limited accreditation of environmental NGOs from Egypt, Africa and the Middle East in the UNFCCC, it has nominated NGOs for a one-off admission in its capacity as the presidency of the conference, in accordance with the procedural rules of the Framework Convention, and after consultations with national parties and regional work on climate change."

Describing the HRW report as "misleading", Abu Zeid added that it is "deplorable and counterproductive" to issue it at a time when "all efforts should be consolidated to ensure the convening of a successful COP that guarantees the implementation of global climate commitments."

While Egypt appears to be one of the most prominent defenders of climate issues and presents itself as a spokesperson for Africa in this field — it calls on developed countries to respect their financial commitments to help the continent adapt to climate change — the Human Rights Watch statement quoted an environmental activist, who asked not to be named, as saying that, "The [Egyptian] government adopts radical discourse when it comes to the Global North and its contribution to climate change and carbon emissions, just because this intersects with their interests, like the need for more funds."

READ: Egypt President set to visit Qatar this week

The rights organisation also quoted an activist from outside the country saying, "The security apparatus will probably now more than ever before focus on environmental civil society in Egypt."

The Egyptian authorities have launched a wide-ranging crackdown on dissidents, journalists and online activists since the military coup in 2013 which brought President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to power.