Iran hackers 'access database' with records of 9.5m Israelis

Participant hold their laptops in front of an illuminated wall at the annual Chaos Computer Club (CCC) computer hackers' congress, called 29C3, in Hamburg, Germany, on December 28, 2012 [Photo by Patrick Lux/Getty Images]
Israeli media reported yesterday that an Iranian group of hackers said that they had seized the data of millions of Israelis, including Prime Minister Yair Lapid and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, and taken down the website of the Israeli broadcaster Kan.

According to the news website Walla, the Iranian hacker group war_dark said it managed to hack a database containing the details of about 9.5 million Israeli residents, including Lapid and Netanyahu.

"The hackers released partial information on 8,300 records, which include, among other things, name, identity card, date of birth and voting rights," he added.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the group claims to have been able to take down the website of the Public Broadcasting Corporation Kan. The website of the Israeli channel could not be accessed, which could confirm the authenticity of the news.

