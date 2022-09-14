Turkish exports to Egypt break record in 2022

Turkish exports to Egypt reached an all-time high of $2.8 billion from January through August, Anadolu reported yesterday, citing data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

According to the report, the volume of Turkish exports to Egypt grew 17 per cent from January through August compared to the same period last year.

The figures indicate that ​​Egypt's share in Turkiye's exports reached 1.7 per cent, ranking it at number 15 in terms of quantity of imports from Turkiye.

Chemicals accounted for most imports with $586.1 million in trade of such items.

Since the beginning of 2021, Cairo and Ankara have taken serious steps to restore relations after nearly a decade of tension.

In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "there is no reason not to have high-level talks with Egypt."

