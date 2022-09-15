Qatar becomes partner in Turkiye's Eurasia Tunnel

The Qatari Government has bought a stake in the Eurasia Tunnel Company in Istanbul from the South Korean partner in the venture, SK Group, a statement by the Turkish Competition Board showed, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the Qatar Investment Authority has bought the shares of Turkiye's tunnel via its unit, QH Oil Investment LLC, from SK HoldCo Pte.

"It was decided that the investment in the Tunnel Company – Avrasya Tuneli Isletme Insaat ve Yatirim A.S. (ATAS) – is not within the (Board's) scope," the statement on the website said.

The report says, after LNG terminals, this is Qatar's second biggest investment in Turkiye.

