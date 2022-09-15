Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar to rehabilitate Yemen power plant

September 15, 2022 at 8:52 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar, Yemen
HE Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Sports and Youth, met today with his Yemeni counterpart, HE Mr. Nayef bin Saleh Al-Bakri on 21 December, 2021 [@MSYQatar/Twitter]
HE Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Sports and Youth, met today with his Yemeni counterpart, HE Mr. Nayef bin Saleh Al-Bakri on 21 December, 2021 [@MSYQatar/Twitter]
 September 15, 2022 at 8:52 am

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) said in a statement yesterday that rehabilitation works in Yemen's Al-Hiswa power plant will begin this year.

The project dates back to 2017 and aims to provide the southern city of Aden with two mobile power units with a capacity of 61 megawatts, and to train Yemeni cadres to operate and maintain them.

The QFFD added that this step comes within the framework of the "vital and effective" Qatari role to support the Yemeni people in the areas of development, infrastructure and humanitarian relief, and to alleviate the suffering of the people of Aden due to frequent power cuts and high temperatures, especially in the summer.

Yemen's Ambassador to Doha, Rajeh Badi, praised the QFFD's role in the works.

READ: Egypt and Qatar signed agreement to boost economic cooperation

Categories
Middle EastNewsQatarYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments