Qatar to rehabilitate Yemen power plant

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) said in a statement yesterday that rehabilitation works in Yemen's Al-Hiswa power plant will begin this year.

The project dates back to 2017 and aims to provide the southern city of Aden with two mobile power units with a capacity of 61 megawatts, and to train Yemeni cadres to operate and maintain them.

The QFFD added that this step comes within the framework of the "vital and effective" Qatari role to support the Yemeni people in the areas of development, infrastructure and humanitarian relief, and to alleviate the suffering of the people of Aden due to frequent power cuts and high temperatures, especially in the summer.

Yemen's Ambassador to Doha, Rajeh Badi, praised the QFFD's role in the works.

