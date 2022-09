Lebanon seizes drugs haul near Syrian border

Lebanon said Sunday it had thwarted a drug smuggling operation involving one million Captagon pills near border with Syria, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said the operation was foiled in Baalbek in eastern Lebanon after army forces chased smugglers into Syrian territory.

On Saturday, Lebanese authorities thwarted another operation involving one million Catagon pills before being smuggled into the Gulf country of Kuwait.

The trade of Captagon narcotic pills expanded greatly in 2021 amid a severe economic crisis in Lebanon.

