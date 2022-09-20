Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt discusses military cooperation with India

September 20, 2022 at 9:33 am | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Egypt, India, News
5th India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee met in Cairo on 25 July 2022 [@indembcairo/Twitter]
5th India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee met in Cairo, Egypt, on 25 July 2022 [@indembcairo/Twitter]
 September 20, 2022 at 9:33 am

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday discussed military cooperation with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, statements from both men's offices said.

Al-Sisi lauded the deep ties binding Egypt and India, asserting Cairo's keenness to promote military and defence cooperation with New Delhi.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi praised the historical ties between Cairo and New Delhi. Al-Sisi also stressed that Egypt is keen on activating its partnership with India.

For his part, Singh conveyed India's keenness for promoting ties with Egypt under Al-Sisi's leadership. He also underlined Egypt's crucial role in fighting terrorism.

In February 2021, Egypt hosted joint military drills for the Egyptian and Indian armies that lasted several days.

READ: Egypt deal for Indian wheat stands, but not shipped yet – Minister

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasEgyptIndiaNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments