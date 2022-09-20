Jerusalem: senior Imam supports protests against Israeli curriculum

The Head of the High Islamic Committee in Jerusalem has backed the protests against the imposition of the Israeli curriculum on Palestinian students in the occupied city.

"The fathers and mothers of the students in Jerusalem have the right to choose the curriculum which conforms to their beliefs, religion, norms and traditions," insisted Sheikh Ekrima Sabri. "This is guaranteed by international and divinely-inspired laws."

Sheikh Sabri told local radio that, "Students and their families have used the strike to express their rejection of the Israeli curriculum and to declare that they are sticking to the Palestinian one." The veteran Imam called for mass media and Palestinian and international organisations to defend the right of the Palestinians to decide on their own curriculum.

East Jerusalem schools announced a general strike on Monday and the closure of all schools in protest at Israel's attempt to distort Palestinian history and identity through the curriculum.

