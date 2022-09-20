Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon security prevent protesters from storming Palace of Justice

Security forces intervene in relatives of victims of the Beirut port explosion after they try to enter Justice Minister's office as they storm Lebanese Justice Ministry with demand of justice, in Lebanon's capital Beirut on September 09, 2022. [Houssam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency]
Lebanese security yesterday forces prevented protesters from storming the Ministry of Justice building in the centre of the capital, Beirut, to demand the release of two bank heist detainees, Anadolu news agency reported.

Activists, families and friends of the detainees organised a protest to demand the release of Muhammad Rostom and Abdel Rahman Zakaria who have been held since Wednesday after they broke into a bank branch and helped a depositor take her savings to pay for her sister's cancer treatment.

Last Wednesday, Sally Hafez stormed the Lebanon and Diaspora Bank and used a toy gun to demand $13,000 from her savings account.

A representative of the detainees demanded the judiciary immediately release them.

On Friday, eight depositors broke into at least five banks to demand their savings.

