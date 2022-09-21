Geagea: Saudi ready to support Lebanon on one condition

The head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, said Saudi Arabia is ready to support Lebanon on the condition that there is a trustworthy president and government.

Geagea, who met with the Saudi Ambassador to Beirut, Walid Al-Bukhari, wrote on Twitter that they had discussed the upcoming presidential elections, adding that the only salvation for Lebanon is its "Arab depth", and "adhering to the constitution".

"I noticed that the leadership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is ready and willing to help Lebanon, but with the presence of a trustworthy president and government. We have the ingredients to raise Lebanon up, but these ingredients need someone to implement them," he added.

Geagea said they did not discuss possible candidates for the presidency, but highlighted the characteristics required for the role.

"If the majority of opposition deputies ask me to run for the presidential elections, I am ready to present my programme again, but this matter is not on the table at the moment," he said.

Lebanon is experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis, and the government is hoping for more support from Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, to overcome it.

