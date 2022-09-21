PA calls for dealing 'wisely' after protester killed in Nablus

Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday called for Palestinians to deal "wisely" with the killing of a Palestinian protester in the West Bank city of Nablus, a statement said.

Nabilabu Rudeineh, spokesman of the PA President Mahmoud Abbas, urged Palestinians in Nablus to keep calm following the PA killing of Palestinian protester Firas Yaish.

"Keeping calm," Abu Rudeineh said, "does not give way to those conspiring against the national project and turns down the conspiracies of the occupation and some regional countries that want to harm our national unity."

Abu Rudeineh also urged Palestinians "to be united at this critical period and to keep law and order," stating that "our battle is mainly against the occupation and for the liberation of Jerusalem with its Muslim and Christian holy places, and to establish our independent Palestinian state on our national soil."

Protests erupted in Nablus following the PA's detention of Palestinian Musab Shtayyeh and his friend Ameed Tbeileh, who had been wanted by the Israeli occupation for more than a year.

