Palestine: Senior Fatah member kidnapped amid efforts to find Abbas' successor

Sources have reported that a conflict within the Palestinian Authority has led to an unknown group kidnapping the head of the office of Major General Tawfiq Al-Tirawi, a member of the Fatah Central Committee.

The sources told Arabi21 that an unknown group kidnapped the head of Tawfiq Al-Tirawi's office on Monday, in the context of disputes between the various wings of the PA, represented by Hussein Al-Sheikh on one side and Al-Tirawi on the other.

They explained that "the conflict within the PA has been escalating recently due to the health conditions of President Abu Mazen, Mahmoud Abbas, and thinking about an alternative for him."

There was no immediate comment from Al-Tirawi.

A Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar previously revealed a plan headed by the Secretary of the PLO Executive Committee, Hussein Al-Sheikh, to overthrow Fatah Central Committee member, Tawfiq Al-Tirawi, who is seen as a possible candidate to succeed Abbas.

