Iran arrests journalists, activists over Mahsa Amini death

Iranian police have arrested several journalists and activists as thousands were protesting against the government over the death of Mahsa Amini in prison last week, news agencies reported on Friday.

Mohsen Tavakoli posted on Twitter that his brother, Majid Tavakoli, an activist who has been repeatedly imprisoned in Iran, was arrested overnight at his home.

Shargh daily newspaper wrote on Telegram that it reported Nilufar Hamedi, a Tehran journalist who helped expose the case of Amini, was detained.

Photojournalist Yalda Moaiery was arrested while covering protests in Tehran earlier this week, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) confirmed."Iranian authorities must immediately release all journalists arrested because of their coverage of Mahsa Amini's death and the protests that have followed," urged CPJ's Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator, Sherif Mansour.

Monitors claim that the Iranian police use violent force to crack down on the protests, but the police denied the claims.

At least 36 people have been killed in the crackdown on the protests over the death of Amini, AFP reported a New York-based rights group saying.

Amini, 22, died last week after the morality police detained her for allegedly wearing "improper" garments.

