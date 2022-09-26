Houthis: 3 demands to achieve stability in Yemen

The Houthi group in Yemen has put forward three demands to achieve stability in the war-torn country.

The group demanded the payment of employees' salaries, reopening Sana'a International Airport and the port of Hudaydah, and the establishment of a ceasefire to achieve real stability in Yemen, the group's official spokesman, Muhammad Abd Al-Salam, said in a statement reported by the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah satellite channel.

"These are rightful demands and not charity from anyone, and otherwise it will not have any meaning," he added.

The Houthis' demands came as the UN-brokered ceasefire between the Iranian-backed Houthi group and government forces backed by Saudi Arabia which began last April is due to expire on 2 October.

During the past days, several international diplomatic moves have emerged, aimed at persuading the parties to the conflict to extend and expand the truce.

READ: Time is running out to stop oil tanker damaging the lives of millions in Yemen, charity warns