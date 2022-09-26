Poll: Support for 2-state solution retreating among Arabs, Jews in Israel

Support for the two-state solution has declined to below 50 per cent among Palestinian citizens of Israel and Jews in Israel, a poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute last week found.

The poll was conducted in parallel to Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid declaring his adoption of the policy at the UN General Assembly during which he claimed that a large majority of Israelis support it too.

According to the poll, only 39 per cent of the Israelis supported the two-state solution compared to 46 per cent in December 2019 and 54 per cent in August 2017.

The poll also found that only 36 per cent of the respondents believed that the new Israeli government should push for the two-state solution compared to 50 per cent in February 2021.

Among Palestinian citizens of Israel, 60 per cent supported the two-state solution compared to 79 per cent in the previous poll.

Meanwhile, 31 per cent of Jews in Israel supported the policy compared to 44 per cent in the previous poll.

At the same time, right-wing voter support for the two-state solution declined to 20 per cent compared to 29.5 per cent in the previous poll, while the support of the left-wing voters declined from 85 per cent to 69 per cent.

The poll was conducted between 18-20 September and included 753 respondents, including 604 Jews and 149 Palestinian citizens of Israel.

