Russians flee to Turkiye after mobilisation call

Russians have been fleeing to Istanbul after the Kremlin announced a partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

According to the report, an influx of Russians to Istanbul expressed personal relief but concern for the safety of loved ones after the Kremlin announced a partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine.

Last Wednesday, the price of some tickets from Moscow shot up 10-fold, after President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's first call-up of fighting-age men since World War II.

Turkiye, a top holiday destination for many Russians, is among the few countries still operating flights out of Russia.

OPINION: Putin's nuclear threat