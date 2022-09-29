To discuss global economic shifts, economists from around the world converge on Istanbul

An International Economic Summit featuring experts from across the world began in the Turkish metropolis, Istanbul, on Thursday to discuss the major shifts that have hit the global economy in recent years, Anadolu News Agency reports.

At the one-day event, titled "Economic Transformation and New Paradigms", world-renowned academics from top universities, research institutes, and economic institutions are taking part in five panels about the changes that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, including economic policies and understandings of the economy.

Organised by the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry, the panels will also address new economic policy trends in the post-pandemic period, as well as the importance of the investment-production-export model for developing nations, infrastructure investments, growth-friendly financial architecture, and inclusive growth.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mehmet Huseyin Bilgin, a lecturer at the Istanbul Medeniyet University, said the 2008 financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic had significantly impacted the world economy.

He underlined that the pandemic's impact had deepened, causing disruptions in global supply chains and logistics, urging Western countries to diversify supply and look for new hubs.

Also taking part in the event were Charles Yuji Horioka, Joshua Aizenman, Jose-Luis Peydro, Dorothea Schafer, David Audretsch, Keun Lee, Roy Thurik, Cristiano Antonelli, Max Gillman, Cheng Hsiao, Donghyun Park, Sofia Vale, Gazi Salah Uddin, Manu Bhaskaran, Jonathan Batten, Sayuri Shirai, Douglas Cumming, Kabir Hassan, Rym Ayadi, and Barry Eichengreen.