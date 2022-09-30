OIC condemns Israel aggression on Jenin refugee camp

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the Israeli aggression on Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank which resulted in the death of four Palestinians and dozens being injured, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

"This [Israeli] crime and other previous repeated Israeli crimes and acts of aggression against the Palestinian people require investigation and accountability before the International Criminal Court," the OIC said in a statement.

The organisation held Israel fully responsible for the repercussions of this dangerous escalation, calling on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to shoulder its responsibilities in putting an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression and providing international protection for the Palestinian people.

