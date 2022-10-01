Jordan MP: 'Arab normalisation encouraged Israel's aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque'

Head of the Reform Bloc in the Jordanian Parliament, Saleh Al-Armouti, asserted on Friday that Arab normalisation with Israel has encouraged its aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Speaking to Felesteen newspaper, Al-Armouti also stated that the security cooperation between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Israeli occupation encouraged the Israeli occupation's aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," he accused, adding: "They violate all the signed peace agreements that Israel has already ignored."

According to Al-Armouti, the Israeli aggression: "Aims to demolish Al-Aqsa Mosque and to build the so-called Jewish Temple on its ruins."

Al-Armouti called on Arab states to cut their ties with the Israeli occupation and expel its ambassadors "who head intelligence missions". He stated that the Israeli occupation: "Is planning to occupy the whole region. Today, the Israeli occupation is bullying the Palestinians, and tomorrow, it is bullying Jordan, Egypt, Libya, Syria and so on."

He called for activating the international resolutions that declared Jerusalem an Arab city and those who ordered Israel to withdraw from the lands occupied in 1967, and urged the world and Arab states to immediately move to protect Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Jordanian MP also pressed Palestinians to reactivate armed resistance, which was cancelled from the Palestinian National Charter: "Because Jerusalem will not be liberated except by resistance."

