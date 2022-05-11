Jordanians condemn Israel remarks on custodianship of Jerusalem holy sites

The Islamic Movement in Jordan yesterday condemned Israeli remarks on the Jordanian custodianship over Jerusalem, Quds Press reported.

The Islamic Action Front, the political arm of the Islamic Movement in Jordan, said: "[Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett's remarks amount to flagrant aggression on Jordanian sovereignty and Jordan's historical role in occupied Jerusalem."

This comes after Bennett claimed on Sunday that Israel alone has sovereignty over the occupied city of Jerusalem, and there is no foreign interference.

"All decisions regarding the Temple Mount [Al-Aqsa Mosque] and Jerusalem will be made by the Israeli government, which holds sovereignty over the city, without any foreign considerations," he said at the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Head of Al-Islah Bloc in parliament, Saleh Al-Armouti, said: "Bennett's remarks are considered a declaration of war against the Jordanian state."

"This is a dangerous precedent that puts world safety and peace at stake," he added, calling for cutting relations with Israel.

Jordanian Awqaf Minister, Mohamed Al-Khalayleh, said: "Jordanian custodianship on Christian and Islamic holy sites is still active and will remain active."

Jordanian Awqaf Minister runs over 80 per cent of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City, including 115 mosques in addition to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

