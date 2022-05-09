Bennett: Israel alone holds sovereignty over Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed on Sunday that Israel alone has sovereignty over the occupied city of Jerusalem, and there is no foreign interference, Israeli media reported.

At the start of the weekly meeting of his cabinet, Bennett said: "All decisions regarding the Temple Mount [Al-Aqsa Mosque] and Jerusalem will be made by the Israeli government, which holds sovereignty over the city, without any foreign considerations."

"We certainly reject any foreign interference in the decisions of the Israeli government" regarding Jerusalem. "A united Jerusalem is the capital of only one state – the State of Israel," he added.

The remarks came following a proposal by the Ra'am party – an Arab bloc lead by MK Mansour Abbas – to reduce Israel's military presence in the occupied city.

Taking to Facebook, Abbas said his party's future role in the government would be determined by talks held by a joint committee of Israeli and Jordanian officials.

