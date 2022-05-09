Hamas rejects Bennett's claims of 'Israel's sovereignty' over Jerusalem

Hamas has rejected remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claiming Israeli "sovereignty" over Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement, member of Hamas Political Bureau, Izzat Al Risheq, said: "These remarks are an appalling infringement on the Palestinians' sacred rights and Jordan's custodianship of Al-Aqsa Mosque and reflects utter disregard for international norms and conventions."

Al Risheq added: "We reaffirm that the Israeli occupation government does not have the right or sovereignty over Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He continued: "Bennett's remarks are nothing more than a desperate attempt to impose a new status quo that is doomed to fail."

The Hamas leader reiterated: "Sovereignty and legitimacy over historic Palestine are the right of only the Palestinian people, who will protect every inch of their homeland, above all Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He stressed that the Palestinians "will continue their comprehensive resistance until the liberation, return and establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital."

