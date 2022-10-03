Jordan, Qatar keen on security cooperation

Jordan and Qatar aim to strengthen their security and police cooperation, particularly in training, Petra News Agency reports.

According to the report, Brig. Gen. Obaidullah Maaytah spoke with Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al-Thani about Jordan's deep ties with Qatar, noting that Jordan is eager to support Qatar during the World Cup.

In turn, Al-Thani praised Jordan and emphasised the level of cooperation between Jordanian and Qatari police, urging continued efforts to expand bilateral cooperation.

Last year, Qatar-Jordan trade volume exceeds QR624m.

