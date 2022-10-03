Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordan, Qatar keen on security cooperation

October 3, 2022 at 8:19 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News, Qatar
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) welcomes Jordanian King Abdullah II (L) at Doha International Airport during his official visit in Doha, Qatar on October 12, 2021 [Royal Hashemite Court/Anadolu Agency]
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) welcomes Jordanian King Abdullah II (L) at Doha International Airport during his official visit in Doha, Qatar on October 12, 2021 [Royal Hashemite Court/Anadolu Agency]
 October 3, 2022 at 8:19 pm

Jordan and Qatar aim to strengthen their security and police cooperation, particularly in training, Petra News Agency reports.

According to the report, Brig. Gen. Obaidullah Maaytah spoke with Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al-Thani about Jordan's deep ties with Qatar, noting that Jordan is eager to support Qatar during the World Cup.

In turn, Al-Thani praised Jordan and emphasised the level of cooperation between Jordanian and Qatari police, urging continued efforts to expand bilateral cooperation.

Last year, Qatar-Jordan trade volume exceeds QR624m.

READ: China donates $1m to UNRWA for Palestinian education

Categories
JordanMiddle EastNewsQatar
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments