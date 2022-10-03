Lebanon: will send unified comments on US proposal on maritime talks by 4.10.22

Lebanon will send its comments on a US proposal to delineate its maritime border with long-time foe, Israel, to the American official mediating talks by Tuesday, a top Lebanese official said on Monday, Reuters reports.

Deputy Parliament Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, said the Lebanese government would not respond to the proposal officially until US Envoy, Amos Hochstein, responded to its concerns, which it expected him to do by the end of the week.

"The devils are in the details, but the devils are now small," Bou Saab said.

